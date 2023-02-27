Ranbir Kapoor confirms being a part of Kishore Kumar’s biopic

Ranbir Kapoor has finally confirmed being a part of late singer-actor Kishore Kumar’s biopic. The actor spoke in detail about the same at a promotional event of his upcoming film, ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’.In a video which is doing the rounds on social media, Ranbir revealed that he is a part of Kishore Kumar biopic and has been working on it for the past 11 years. The actor added that filmmaker Anurag Basu has been writing it. Ranbir also hoped that this will be his next biopic.

Talking about being a part of the biopic of Kishore Kumar, Ranbir added, "Main 11 saal se Kishore Kumar ke biopic pe kaam karraha hoon (I have been working on Kishore Kumar's biopic for 11 years). We have been writing that with Anurag Basu and I'm hoping that it's gonna be my next biopic. But maine abhi tak dada k upar jo biopic banrahi hai uske baare mein kuch suna nahi hai (But so far I haven't heard anything about the biopic being made on dada). So, I don't know." Earlier on Sunday, Ranbir and Sourav Ganguly played cricket at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Several pictures of the duo on the field emerged online. In the photos, they were also seen having a conversation. The duo also posed for pictures. Fans will see Ranbir next in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Ranbir and Shraddha. Produced by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T-Series' Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will release in theatres on March 8.

