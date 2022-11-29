Ravi Gossain joins the cast of 'Dil Diyaan Gallaan'

Mumbai, Nov 29 'Maachis' actor Ravi Gossain has been roped in for the new show 'Dil Diyaan Gallaan' which is all about the pain and agony of parents because of their children.

Ravi essays the role of Randeep, the second son of Dilpreet (Pankaj Berry) and Sanjot (Jasjeet Babbar). As his one brother has already given them a lot of trouble, he tries everything to make them happy.

He is compassionate and caring but somewhere his brother's qualities and excellence overshadows his personality and his character is a reflection of that complexity within his personality.

Ravi said: "The character has a lot to offer but also beholds the urge to be appreciated by his father as the second child who always feels overshadowed by his brother Mandeep's excellence. He tends to believe others are better than him and cannot move on from failures."

The actor has been part of TV shows like 'Fear Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein' and later gained popularity for his roles in 'Maachis' and 'Shootout at Lokhandwala'.

Speaking further about his character and inner conflict, he added: "This is a classic example of people who are struggling to be a better version of themselves but always seeking validation they fail to see for themselves. The variety of emotions that this character has is truly remarkable and I cannot wait to play this role."

'Dil Diyaan Gallan' features Pankaj Berry, Sandeep Baswana, Kaveri Priyam, and Jasjeet Babbar among others. It will be airing from December 12 on Sony SAB.

