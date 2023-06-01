RHTDM', 'Coolie No.1', 'F.A.L.T.U' to be turned into animated films

Noted producer Vashu Bhagnani is all set to adapt some of his cult movies like Coolie No 1, Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, and Faltu into animated films. The veteran producer has ventured into the world of animation with DB Films and Animation. The animation studio is currently developing new as well as legacy IPs like the aforementioned titles into animation films. These films are iconic and hold a strong recall value with audiences. And the producer aims to leverage their story acceptance and create captivating animated adaptations to reach global audiences.

Talking about the same, the producer said: "DB Films & Animation represents our commitment to bringing India's rich and diverse stories to life through the captivating medium of animation. We believe that animation has the power to transcend boundaries and connect with audiences on a global scale.