Salman Khan House Firing: Lawrence Bishnoi's Shooter Arrested From Haryana

Sukkha, a shooter linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was apprehended by Navi Mumbai Police in Panipat, Haryana, in connection with a firing incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra, Mumbai, as reported by IANS. The Mumbai Police, with the assistance of local authorities, arrested Sukkha from Sector 29 in Panipat. A resident of Rail Kalan village, he is accused of being involved in the firing case at Salman Khan's house.

Authorities stated that Sukkha will be transferred to Navi Mumbai and presented in court on Thursday. In June, police revealed an alleged plot to target Khan while he traveled to his farmhouse near Panvel. This development came after the firing outside his Bandra residence in April 2024. Earlier this year, Salman Khan told police that he suspected the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the attack, aiming to kill him and his family, as reported by ANI.

In a separate incident in January 2024, two individuals reportedly attempted to gain access to Khan’s Panvel farmhouse using false identities. According to police reports, the Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra gangs had deployed 60 to 70 members to monitor Khan’s movements, conducting reconnaissance at his Bandra home, Panvel farmhouse, and film locations. After learning about the assassination plot, police registered a case at Panvel Town police station on April 24.