Sanjay Dutt, Tiger Shroff to collaborate together in 'Master Blaster' film

Firoz A. Nadiadwala is again all set to take over the action comedy genre. For his upcoming project, the producer has roped in two of the biggest action stars from two different generations, Sanjay Dutt and Tiger Shroff. The title of the comedy-action-musical is Master Blaster and the film is in advanced pre-production stage and will go on floors soon.

Also, the "stars in the movie will be undergoing rigorous and extensive training in the advanced form of martial arts, hand combat and ancient weaponry under the personal training and supervision of senior Shaolin monks." The director and the leading lady of the film will be announced soon.After working with Jackie Shroff in multiple super hit films like Khal Nayak and Kartoos, it is the first time ever that Sanjay Dutt will collaborate with his son, Tiger Shroff.This is the second time Sanjay Dutt is teaming up with Firoz A. Nadiadwala, first being Welcome To The Jungle which is the third installment of Welcome franchise.