Sean Penn, 61, finalizes divorce from Leila George, 30 after two years of wedding

Sean Penn and Leila George have finalised their divorce. The couple who had been linked together since 2016 tied the knot amid the pandemic in July 2020. As reported by People, neither of the parties are seeking spousal support and the documents have also stated that Penn and George officially separated in September 2021. The duo has cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their breakup.

Earlier this month, Penn opened up about his marriage in an interview with Hollywood Authentic. He revealed how he was still in love with George and added, "There's a woman who I'm so in love with, Leila George, who I only see on a day-to-day basis now because I f****d up the marriage. We were married technically for one year, but for five years, I was a very neglectful guy, "Penn was previously married to Robin Wright with whom he shares daughter Dylan, 31, and son Hopper, 28. The actor was recently in the news for heading to Ukraine to shoot a documentary amid the Russian invasion. During his time in Ukraine, Penn also happened to have meet with President Zelenskyy about which the actor later spoke in interviews following his return to the US. The actor told CNN's Anderson Cooper, "I was endlessly impressed and moved by him and terrified for him and Ukraine."