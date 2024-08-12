Shah Rukh Khan Finally Reveals the Inspiration Behind His Iconic Pose

SRK is known for his charm, his romance and his amazing acting skills; other than that, he is famous for his special arm pose, which is also known as SRK's pose. Have you ever wondered who is the OG behind his iconic pose? Who inspired King Khan? Well, Shah Rukh himself revealed the name of the inspiration behind it.

On Sunday, SRK received a lifetime achievement award at the Locarno Film Festival for his amazing acting journey. While speaking about his legendary pose, SRK said, “I think what happened is in Indian cinema, especially during the 90s, dipping was a real thing.” The actor stood up to show the dip while asking his audience to hum a song for him."

Shah Rukh further added, “I couldn’t do dip. Because of this, I was quite ashamed of myself. All night, I kept practicing it in my room. The next morning, I remember saying to my choreographer Saroj Khan, ‘Ma’am, ready?’ She said, ‘Yes, but as you cannot do dips, you just stand there and put your arms out. I did dips for her, and she was like, ‘No, no, don’t do it. It doesn’t look nice on you.’ So, she didn’t let me do the dip and I had to put my arms out.”