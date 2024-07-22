Shruti Bhist was 'super scared' when she learned to ride moped bike

Mumbai, July 22 Actress Shruti Bhist, who is playing the titular role in the show 'Mishri', is pushing her limits to bring her character to life and has taken on the new challenge of learning to ride a moped bike.

Shruti has embraced the challenge of mastering the moped bike, a crucial skill for upcoming scenes in the show.

Speaking about her experience, Shruti shared: "I've always been scared of riding bikes, so I was really nervous when I found out I had to learn and ride a moped bike for the show. It's a big part of some important scenes. But my director and the crew were incredibly supportive -- they helped me learn to ride it in just one day."

"I remember the first time I sat on the bike and started it; I was super scared. My hands were trembling, and I wasn't sure if I could do it. But my co-star, Namish, motivated me. I later took a deep breath, said a little prayer, and then started my electric bike," she said.

The young actress added: "As an actor, I want to play different characters that allow me to show a range of emotions and push myself to try new things. That's exactly what Mishri does in the storyline. I'm very grateful to the viewers who watch the show and send their love for my performance.”

In the current storyline, Mishri and Raghav (Namish Taneja) narrowly escape danger, leading Mishri to mistakenly believe that Raghav intends to marry her as they head to the temple.

Meanwhile, Vaani (Megha Chakraborty) searches for Raghav but misses him, while Dadi blames Parvati, and Supriya accuses Ranjit of threatening Raghav. At the temple, Mishri arrives with Raghav, shocking everyone by thinking he's the groom. Raghav tries to explain the situation, but Mishri asks him to leave, still believing in their supposed wedding.

Alone at the mandap, Mishri waits, unaware that Vaani is about to arrive.

'Mishri' airs on Colors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor