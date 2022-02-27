Shruti Haasan tests positive for COVID-19

Shruti Haasan has tested positive for Covid-19. The actress took to Instagram to inform her fans that despite following all the safety measures, her test result came back positive for the novel coronavirus. The actress wrote that she couldn’t wait to get back.On Sunday, February 27, the actress shared a ‘quick, not so fun’ update about her testing positive for Covid. The note read, “Hi everyone! A quick not so fun update. Despite all safety measures I have tested positive for Covid. I’m on the mend and can’t wait to be back very soon! Thank you and see you soon lovelies (sic).”

Shruti Haasan’s father and superstar Kamal Haasan was also tested positive for the virus a while back.On the work front, Shruti Haasan will be playing the leading lady alongside Prabhas in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar. Financed by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, the action thriller also has Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao playing crucial roles. Salaar is slated for a theatrical release on 14 April. The project has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu and will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.