Sidhant Gupta on how filmmakers Nikhil, Vikramaditya, and Sheetal helped him grow as an actor

Mumbai, Nov 8 Actor Sidhant Gupta, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming series "Freedom at Midnight", has opened up about working with director trio Nikhil Advani, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Sheetal Nambiar.

In a statement, Sidhant shared, “Working with each of these directors has been an incredible learning experience. What I love most is that they bring something so distinct to the table—Nikhil sir’s historical depth, Vikramaditya sir’s timelessness in terms of storytelling, and Sheetal’s ability to capture the emotional truth of a moment.”

He added, “Each project has challenged me differently, and I’ve been fortunate to grow as an actor with every new role. I think the real joy for me lies in bringing something new to the screen every time, no matter the genre or the scale.”

Sidhant Gupta collaborated with Nikhil Advani for "Freedom at Midnight", Vikramaditya Motwane for "Jubilee", and Sheetal Nambiar for the upcoming short film "Duet". His portal of Jay Khanna in "Jubilee" was widely acclaimed by both critics and audiences.

On a related note, "Freedom at Midnight", directed by Nikkhil Advani, also stars actors Chirag Vohra, and Rajendra Chawla. In the series, Gupta will be seen playing the role of Jawaharlal Nehru, while Vohra plays the younger Mahatma Gandhi. Chirag Vohra had earlier opened up about the intense physical and emotional challenges involved. The actor said that the biggest challenge was losing weight, then managing the prosthetics, and, above all, capturing Gandhi’s essence authentically.

For Rajendra Chawla, embodying Sardar Patel was unique challenge due to the limited archival resources available.

"Freedom at Midnight" is based on the acclaimed book by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins, brings to life the defining events and key figures that influenced the course of the nation’s history. The political drama is set to release on Sony LIV on November 15.

