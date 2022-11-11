Singer Shankar Mahadevan to receive honorary Doctorate from Birmingham City University

Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan will be felicitated with an honorary doctorate from Birmingham City University (BCU) for his outstanding contribution in the field of music and the arts.

Andy Street, the mayor of West Midlands county in the UK, made the announcement during a recent trade mission event in Mumbai.

Mahadevan, part of the music composing trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy and the voice behind numerous songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages, has been formally invited to receive BCU's highest honour at a ceremony in 2023.

I am looking forward to some amazing music being created between Indian musicians whom I represent and musicians from the West Midlands. We’ve heard musicians from the Conservatoire perform especially for us at our visit and it was just outstanding I saw a beautiful collaboration that will happen, the 55-year-old musician said in a statement.