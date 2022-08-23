Sonali Phogat's family claims late BJP leader was poisoned

The sudden demise of BJP leader and ex-Bigg Boss 14 star Sonali Phogat has sent shockwaves within the entertainment industry. Goa Director General of Police Jaspal Singh told PTI that Phogat complained of uneasiness while she was at 'Curlies' restaurant in Anjuna from where she was taken to the hospital. He, however, ruled out any foul play in the case.

“There are no external injury marks on the body,” Singh said, adding that the postmortem report will reveal the exact cause of the death.Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said she was brought dead to the hospital. “Prime facie, the cause of death is established as heart attack but further medical examination is on,” he said.

According to media reports, Sonali’s elder sister Ramon Phogat claimed that the former was feeling unwell last night and had complained about food. According to Ramon, Sonali told their mother over phone last night that she was feeling uneasy after eating food. She had also raised suspicion that her food had been adulterated, and that someone was conspiring against her.

Notably, Sonali’s husband Sanjay was found dead at his farmhouse in Haryana under mysterious circumstances in 2016. The deceased BJP leader is survived by her daugbter Yashodhara. Phogat had unsuccessfully contested from Adampur Assembly constituency in Hisar against Kuldeep Bishnoi in the 2019 Assembly election. Bishnoi, who was then in the Congress, recently joined the BJP