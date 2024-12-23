Stone-Pelting at Allu Arjun’s House: Eight Arrested After ‘Pushpa 2’ Star’s Home Vandalised in Hyderabad (VIDEO)

Stone-Pelting at Allu Arjun’s House: Police arrested eight individuals following an aggressive protest at Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun’s residence in Jubilee Hills on Sunday, December 22, according to reports.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana | Visuals from outside of actor Allu Arjun's residence; as per Jubilee Hills Police, six members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC) pelted stones at the actor's residence, held placards and staged a protest.



The group of protesters, reportedly from the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC), had staged the demonstration demanding justice for the family of a female fan, Revathi, who died in a stampede during the premiere of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ on December 4. A viral video on social media shows the group pelting stones, breaking flowerpots, and reportedly throwing tomatoes at the actor's home.

The protesters attempted to force entry into Allu Arjun’s home while pelting stones and breaking flowerpots. Police intervened and took the eight individuals into custody. They were later taken to the Jubilee Hills Police Station for further questioning.

Earlier, Allu Arjun was arrested after a complaint was filed by the deceased’s husband. The actor spent a night at Chanchalguda Jail before being released on bail. Following the incident, he had pledged Rs 25 lakh to Revathi's family, while the film's director, Sukumar, committed to Rs 5 lakh in compensation.

Hours before the protest, Allu Arjun released a statement appealing to his fans to maintain decorum. He requested them to avoid abusive language or behaviour, both online and offline. He added, "I appeal to all my fans to express their feelings responsibly and not indulge in any kind of abusive posts. Strong action will be taken against fake IDs and profiles spreading abuse."