Supriya Pathak: 'Khichdi' is like prescription, Hansa is my stressbuster

Mumbai, March 4 Veteran actress Supriya Pathak, who has essayed the iconic character of Hansa in the streaming comedy ‘Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan’, has called ‘Khichdi’ franchise as a prescription and her character as a stressbuster.

She also believes that doing comedy, especially clean comedy, is more complex than other genres.

“Comedy is much harder, and making people laugh is very difficult. I feel that with slapstick and two-layered jokes, you can, but keeping it clean and still making people laugh is very difficult,” she said.

Talking about her character, she says: “‘Khichdi’ is like a prescription, and Hansa is my stressbuster. She is a part of me. It was a challenge to maintain the innocence of Hansa even after so many years. Having said that, I believe Hansa’s character acts as a reminder that one doesn’t have to be so bitter and it’s not difficult to lead a life without having some innocence inside us.”

Created by Jamnadas Majethia and Aatish Kapadia’s Hats Off Productions, the show was made into a movie in 2010. ‘Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan’ is available to stream on ZEE5 Global.

