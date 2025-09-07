Sydney Sweeney gorged on milkshakes to prepare for her part in boxer biopic

Los Angeles, Sep 7 Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney went extra miles to do justice to her character of female boxer Christy Martin in the new biopic ‘Christy’.

A part of her preparations for the part involved eating a lot of Chick-fil-A. Following the film's world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival’s Theater on Friday, September 5, Sweeney, 27, recalled the physical demands of playing the athlete, whom she affectionately called "the greatest boxer in the entire world”, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Standing next to Martin, 57, onstage, Sweeney said, "I trained for two or three months before I had a boxing coach. I had weight trainers, I had nutritionists, I trained three times a day every day, and then while I was filming, I trained as well”.

Director David Michod said, "And there was a lot of Chick-fil-A”. Sweeney confirmed, adding that her diet also consisted of "a lot of Smucker's, a lot of milkshakes, a lot of protein shakes. But it was incredible being able to completely embody such a powerful woman”, she shared.

As per ‘People’, the first audience to see Christy gave the film a standing ovation, drawing an emotional reaction from Sweeney.

"As you can tell, she's such a special and incredible human being, and her story deserves to be told”, the ‘Euphoria’ Emmy nominee told the crowd, fighting back tears.

"Christy, you are absolutely incredible, and I'm so honored”, she told the former professional boxer. “Being able to have her by my side during this process was a dream, but then also just scary too. Because you're like, ‘Oh, my gosh, we're doing this in front of her’”.

Following its rapturous reception in Toronto, Christy will debut in theaters November 7. Directed by Michod, who co-wrote the script with Katherine Fugate and Mirrah Foulkes, the movie tells the story of Martin’s rise in the boxing ring throughout the 1990s and her struggle with domestic abuse.

