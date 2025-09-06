Tiger Shroff: Thank you for loving Ronny the same way since part 1

Mumbai, Sep 6 Actor Tiger Shroff is overwhelmed with the audience’s response to his latest release ‘Baaghi 4’ and thanked everyone for loving his character Ronny the same way since the first installment, which was released in 2016.

Tiger took to Instagram, where he shared two stills of himself from the latest release and shared a heartfelt note, saying: “Overwhelmed with your love and reactions Even though he’s not the same… thank you for loving him the same way since part 1 #Baaghi4 in cinemas now!”

Baaghi 4 is an action thriller film directed by A. Harsha. The film stars Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu (in her Hindi film debut). It is the fourth installment in the Baaghi film series. It is an unofficial remake of the 2013 Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu.

The story follows Ronny, who survives a deadly train crash he never intended to live through. Plagued by grief and guilt, he spirals into self-destruction, haunted by the memory of a woman he loved and possibly lost.

Baaghi was first released in 2016. A partial remake of the 2004 Telugu film Varsham, the film stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles and Sudheer Babu in his Hindi debut, with Sunil Grover in a supporting role.

The second installment hit the big screens in 2018. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film which was a remake of Kshanam, also featured Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, Darshan Kumar, Prateik Babbar, Randeep Hooda, Deepak Dobriyal, and Arravya Sharma.

Then came Baaghi 3 in 2020, which too was a remake of 2012 Tamil movie Vettai. It stars Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.

In the film, Ronnie goes to Syria to find his elder brother Vikram, who is kidnapped and held captive by Abu Jalal Gaza, a notorious terrorist.

--IANS

