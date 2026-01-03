Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 9: How Much Did Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday Film Earn on Its 2nd Friday; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 9: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri earned Rs 50 lakh on its second Friday. The film’s total box office collection now stands at Rs 30.65 crore after nine days, according to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk. On its opening day, the film earned Rs 7.75 crore, followed by Rs 5.25 crore on the second day and Rs 5.50 crore on the third. Collections dipped slightly on the fourth day to Rs 5 crore, and the first week ended with total earnings of Rs 30.15 crore.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Day-Wise Box Office Collection (According to Sacnilk)

Day India Net Collection Day 1 [1st Thursday] Rs 7.75 Cr Day 2 [1st Friday] Rs 5.25 Cr Day 3 [1st Saturday] Rs 5.50 Cr Day 4 [1st Sunday] Rs 5.00 Cr Day 5 [1st Monday] Rs 1.75 Cr Day 6 [1st Tuesday] Rs 1.75 Cr Day 7 [1st Wednesday] Rs 1.85 Cr Day 8 [2nd Thursday] Rs 1.30 Cr Day 9 [2nd Friday early estimates] Rs 0.50 Cr Total Rs (30.65 Cr)

On Friday, January 2, 2026, Hindi occupancy for the film was 13.38%. Morning shows drew 5.57% occupancy, afternoon shows 15.54%, evening shows 13.95%, and night shows 18.46%.

Released during the Christmas weekend, the film continues its run alongside strong competition, including Aditya Dhar’s action thriller Dhurandhar and James Cameron’s Hollywood release Avatar: The Way of Water.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri follows the love story of Ray and Rumi. The two meet while travelling to Croatia and fall in love. Their relationship faces a hurdle when Rumi refuses to leave her elderly father, a former Army man living in Agra, to move to the United States after marriage.

The film also stars Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Aruna Irani, and Tiku Talsania. It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora under the banners of Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Trailer