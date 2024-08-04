TV Actress Dalljiet Kaur Takes Legal Action Against Nikhil Patel, Files FIR for Cruelty

Actress Dalljiet Kaur has been making headlines recently due to her troubled marriage. On March 10, 2023, Dalljiet Kaur married Indian businessman Nikhil Patel, who is based in Africa, in a private ceremony attended by close friends. However, rumors of their separation began surfacing in February 2024. Dalljiet accused Patel of having an extramarital affair, leading to further complications. Nikhil Patel then took legal action, urging her to collect her belongings from Kenya or face having them donated. Following this ultimatum, Dalljiet returned to Kenya.

Now, Dalljiet has filed an FIR against her estranged husband under sections 85 and 316(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. According to a report by Times Now, she lodged the complaint on August 2 at Mumbai's Agripada police station, accusing Patel of cruelty and criminal breach of trust. Section 85 stipulates a jail term of up to 3 years for subjecting a woman to cruelty by her husband or in-laws, while Section 316(2) specifies the punishment for cheating.

After filing the complaint, Dalljiet took to Instagram to thank the Mumbai police for their support. She expressed her gratitude to Joint Commissioner of Police Anil Paraskar, DCP Krishnakant Upadhyay, Senior Inspector Yogendra Pache, investigating officer Sachin Shelke, and a lady constable. In her post, she wrote, "Thank you for your prompt response and efficiency. I was very nervous entering a police station, but your kindness and sensitive approach towards my plight was truly very touching."

The divorce rumours began circulating in February 2024 after the couple unfollowed each other and deleted several posts from their Instagram accounts. Dalljiet further fuelled the speculation by posting a poll on Instagram Stories asking, "What's your thought on extramarital affairs? Who is to be blamed?" with options like 'The girl,' 'The husband,' and 'The wife.' This move added to the already heated public discourse surrounding their relationship.

Eariler this week, Nikhil Patel, who recently arrived in India, was clicked with his rumoured girlfriend at Mumbai airport on the same day. In June, Dalljiet took legal action in Nairobi City court, securing a stay order to prevent Nikhil from evicting her or their son from their home in Kenya.