Twitter Reviews: Netizens hail Half CA

On the occasion of the 75th Chartered Accountancy Day, Amazon miniTV has made an exciting announcement! They will be launching a new web series titled ‘Half CA’ created by TVF. This series focuses on showcasing the immense hard work and dedication put in by CA students in India. Half CA has been well-received thanks to its compelling narrative and the fantastic performances of the actors portraying the characters, which help to flesh out the subject matter and reveal insights into the daily struggles of a CA aspirant.

This series covers the full gamut of what it takes to reach the milestone, from putting in additional effort while training to nearly giving up due to the intense competition. Half CA successfully conveys Archi's journey through the ups and downs of pursuing her aspiration of becoming a CA. While the country's CAs have shared their thoughts on the show, it goes without saying that it is a must-see!