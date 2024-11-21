Vijay Deverakonda Confirms to Being in Relationship Amid Ongoing Dating Rumours with Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, two of the most beloved stars in the Southern film industry, have long been the subject of relationship rumours. Despite being spotted together multiple times, both actors have consistently denied these speculations. However, the topic has resurfaced after Vijay recently confirmed that he is in a relationship, reigniting discussions about his connection with Rashmika.

In a recent interview with Curly Tales, Vijay Deverakonda opened up about his love life, revealing that he is currently dating. He shared his perspective on love, stating, "I know how it feels to fall in love, but unconditional love is something I don't know. Love always comes with expectations, so my love is not unconditional."

Vijay Deverakonda recently shared his thoughts on love and relationships, stating, "I think everything has become over-romanticized. I'm not sure if it's fair to expect unconditional love." He also confirmed that he is dating one of his co-stars but said that he doesn't believe in casual dates. "I don’t go on dates. I only go out after knowing and befriending someone for a long time. I'm 35, do you think I’ll be single?" he quipped. When discussing marriage, Vijay expressed his views on its challenges, particularly for women. "Marriage should not hinder one's career," he said..

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda has an exciting lineup of films ahead, including the Telugu projects VD12 and JGM - Jana Gana Mana, where he will once again collaborate with director Puri Jagannadh. This marks their second project together, following their previous venture Liger, which unfortunately flopped at the box office. Liger also featured actress Ananya Panday in the lead role.

