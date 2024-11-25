Who Will Rashmika Mandanna Marry? Actress Drops Hints at Pushpa 2 Pre-Release Event In Chennai

Rashmika Mandanna, popularly known as 'Srivalli' by her fans, will be back on big screen with her role in Pushpa 2 the rule alongside Allu Arjun. The highly awaited sequel is approaching its release, and the recently released trailer has generated a buzz among fans. Yesterday, a pre-release event took place in Chennai, where Rashmika’s charming reply to a playful question captured everyone's attention and quickly went viral.

The event, which celebrated the film, was attended by Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, music composer Devi Sri Prasad, and the film’s producers. Rashmika looked stunning in a pink saree and was asked by the host, “What kind of son do you want? Will he be from the film industry?” With a playful smile, she artfully sidestepped the question, stating, “Everyone knows the answer to this. I know what answer you want to hear from me.” Her clever response, hinting at Vijay Deverakonda without directly naming him, elicited laughter from the audience and quickly spread online.

This fun exchange comes after Vijay Deverakonda addressed rumors about his relationship status. When asked if he was single, he confidently replied, “I’m 35 years old. Do you think I’ll be single?” Rashmika and Vijay have previously starred together in successful films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, leading to continued speculation about their connection.

At the pre-release event, Allu Arjun looked sharp in a sleek black outfit, complementing Rashmika's elegant appearance. Actress Sreeleela, who stars in the film's emotional song Aatm, also attended the celebrations. The event was lively and filled with excitement from the cast and crew, leaving fans even more eager for the movie’s release.

Pushpa 2: The Rule promises thrilling drama, hit music, and memorable performances. Fans of the Pushpa series are eagerly counting down to see Srivalli and Pushpa Raj back in action on the big screen!