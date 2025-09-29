Zareen Khan: I got to play myself in ‘Phir Se Restart’

Mumbai, Sep 29 Zareen Khan is all set to make her debut in the short drama platform with the show “Phir Se Restart”. The actress says that the shoot was quick, the concept was refreshing, and that she got to play herself.

Commenting on her journey with Pocket TV’s ‘Phir Se Restart’, Zareen shares, “This was my first time working in a vertical short drama format. The whole experience was really fun.”

Zareen takes on the role of a celebrated actress in the short drama, Phir Se Restart. The show traces the life of a renowned celebrity, Zareen, who is dissatisfied with her costume designer’s creation and turns the moment into an opportunity to find raw talent.

She comes up with a one-of-a-kind contest, offering aspiring designers a chance to showcase their talent.

The actress added: “The shoot was quick, the concept was refreshing, and I got to play myself in Phir Se Restart, Zareen Khan the actress. It was new, fresh, and something I really enjoyed doing. Short dramas have finally made their mark in India.”

Zareen added: “Almost everybody owns a phone today and Pocket TV is bringing content directly to the palms of their hand, which I believe, is the best way to connect with your audience.”

She said that as an artist she doesn’t want to stay in a comfort zone.

“I debuted in a short drama series with Pocket TV, so, I would definitely want to have a long association with them, especially because the experience of working together was great. I would love to keep the doors open for any future collaborations with them.”

Zareen made her acting debut in 2010 with the action film Veer starring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and then appeared in the popular item number titled Character Dheela in the 2011 action comedy film Ready and in the 2012 comedy Housefull 2, that ranks her highest-grossing release.

She was then seen in the 2014 Punjabi film Jatt James Bond, returned to Hindi film with a starring role in the 2015 erotic thriller Hate Story 3. In 2019, Khan debuted in Telugu cinema with the action thriller Chanakya.

The actress was last seen in the big screen in the 2021 film “Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele” directed by Harish Vyas. The film stars Anshuman Jha, Zareen Khan along with Ravi Khanvilkar, Gurfateh Pirzada and Nitin Sharma in supporting roles.

