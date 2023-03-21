Zendaya has Tom Holland's initials engraved on her gold ring

Los Angeles, March 21 Actress-singer Zendaya Coleman appears to give a nod to her boyfriend Tom Holland with one of her accessories, a gold ring.

In footage posted by manicurist Marina Dobric, the 26-year-old singer-actress shows off her freshly painted pale pink nails. However, what gains the most attention is the bauble on her middle finger, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She wears a gold signet adorned with the initials of her boyfriend Tom in an elegant cursive font. Although the script initials appear to be 'TH' for the 'Uncharted' star's name, some social media users argued it looks like 'ZH', a combination of her first and his last initial.

Zendaya appears to have been wearing the ring for some time now as the same gold band can be seen in another video shared by Marina two days ago. In it, the actress sports navy blue nails.

Upon seeing Zendaya's nod to Tom, fans of the couple are excited.

"Omg they're definitely getting married," tweeted one fan.

Another joked, "Damn, it's really over. Zendaya and I are not gonna happen."

"They are too cute," a third chimed in.

Zendaya and Tom have been working together as co-stars since 2017's 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'. However, their romantic relationship was only confirmed in November 2021, when they were spotted kissing in a car.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor