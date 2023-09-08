AIFF President, Secretary General meet Ladakh Football Association officials

New Delhi [India], September 8 : AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey and Secretary General Dr Shaji Prabhakaran, on Wednesday met officials of the Ladakh Football Association in Leh to discuss further development of football in the union territory.

The land also known as ‘the Last Shangri-La’ has been well known for its sprawling landscapes, on which little kids play football, seemingly as a hobby. With the vision to cultivate the same hobby in an arid landscape, the Federation's top brass held fruitful discussions with the LFA officials on areas where the latter may require help.

AIFF President Chaubey said as quoted by AIFF, “Ladakh is on a relatively new journey in football, and indeed, it was a landmark moment for them when their state team participated in the Santosh Trophy and the Women’s National Championships last season. A lot of development may be needed in many walks of life in Ladakh, but we feel that football and its subsequent development could play a crucial role in driving the region and its people towards prosperity.”

AIFF Secretary General Dr Prabhakaran said, “Women’s football is one of the key focus areas for Ladakh, as this union territory looks to make its mark in Indian football. With that in mind and the help of local administration, we have discussed how the AIFF can guide them in putting a robust grassroots structure in place, along with youth and facilities development.”

“The AIFF will actively lend its support to the LFA with regards to coach education and refereeing development, in order to ensure all-round growth in the sport as well,” he continued.

