"Arteta going to get best out of me": Declan Rice

London [UK], July 16 : English midfielder Declan Rice believes Mikel Arteta is the manager who can bring the best out of him.

Rice signed a five-year deal with the Gunners on Saturday for a fee of 105 million pounds. During his time with West Ham United, the 24-year-old made 245 appearances after making his first-team debut in 2017.

In his final game for the Hammers, Rice lifted West Ham's first trophy in 43 years after they won the Europa Conference League final against Serie A side Fiorentina.

After joining the club, Rice highlighted his desire to improve as a player and he said that Arteta can bring the best out of him and take his game to new levels.

"I know he [Arteta] is going to get the best out of me. I know I've got more levels to go up in my game, and I feel like he's the manager to take me to those next levels. I am really excited to be working with him," Rice said while speaking to Arsenal's official website.

"You only ever get one career and I really believe in what Mikel is building here and the squad he's building. I'm really looking forward to the future with Arsenal. With Mikel and how he works, the squad, how young everyone is, the energy around the club and also the challenge of getting Arsenal back to where they belong, that means a lot to me," Rice added.

Arteta also came forward to pinpoint the qualities that Rice will bring to the club. He told the club's official website, "We're really happy that Declan is joining us. He is a player with tremendous ability, who has been performing at a high level in the Premier League and for England for a number of seasons now."

"Declan is bringing undoubted quality to the club and he is an exceptional talent who has the potential to be very successful here. Declan has great experience in the Premier League at only 24 years old. He has captained a very good West Ham team and as we all saw, he recently lifted a European trophy," Arteta said.

The arrival of the young English midfielder has further boosted Arteta's squad for the 2023/24 campaign. The Gunners have already acquired the signatures of Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz earlier this month.

