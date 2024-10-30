Battle for playoffs spots heats up as Punjab FC, Chennaiyin FC prepare for exciting clash

New Delhi [India], October 30 : The Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 action escalates with Chennaiyin FC visiting the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi to square off against Punjab FC in a clash of two revitalised units looking to rally behind their run of some impressive showing and upside potential this season.

Punjab FC are placed fourth in the table after as many matches, securing nine points to their name, whereas Chennaiyin FC are positioned sixth with two victories and draws each in their five encounters thus far.

They are arguably two definite contenders for the top-six and hence this fixture carries significant importance for both teams, giving them an opportunity to move up the standings and develop pressure on the higher-ranked opponents.

So far, across both seasons, Punjab FC have scored 34 goals in the ISL - boiling down to 1.30 strikes per game. Impressively though, only once have they gone back-to-back matches without finding the back of the net in the competition, which was a sequence of two clashes in December 2023.

Given that they didn't score in the previous game, Punjab FC run the risk of equalising that record, something that they would want to avoid, especially with the coming game taking place at their home turf.

In their last home match, Punjab FC held their own against the Hyderabad FC attackers by winning 2-0. Never before in the ISL has Punjab FC managed to keep successive clean sheets at home, though. They have a chance of scaling that feat against a dynamic Chennaiyin FC frontline that has netted eight goals in five games this season.

On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC have put forth a unified front in ISL 2024-25, regularly dragging the team back from precarious positions to secure positive outcomes. For instance, they have won seven points from losing situations this seasonthe joint-most with Kerala Blasters FC. Contrastingly, Punjab FC have claimed no such points so far, highlighting the need of an early lead for the Marina Machans.

The Owen Coyle-coached side have also emerged as a force to reckon with on the road. They are unbeaten in their last three ISL away games, winning twice and drawing once. The last time Chennaiyin FC registered a longer such streak was for five games from January-February 2020. Interestingly, they had made it all the way to the final that year, under the tutelage of Coyle.

Chennaiyin FC and Punjab FC have faced each other twice in the ISL, winning once each. The Marina Machans have scored five goals in this fixture vis-a-vis the two of Punjab FC.

Chennaiyin FC have gotten a dependable marksman in Wilmar Jordan Gil and the striker is proving his worth with every passing game. Having struck consecutively in the last two matches, the forward has a chance to equal his previous best streak of netting in three straight matchessomething that he has done twice (in December 2022 and March 2024). Gil will be keeping his former team on the toes in Delhi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor