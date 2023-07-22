Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku shares cryptic message amid Juventus rumours

New Delhi [India], July 22 : Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku shared a cryptic message as rumours of him joining Serie A side and Inter Milan rivals, Juventus continue to grow.

After his loan spell expired with the Serie A side Inter Milan, Lukaku returned to his parent club — Chelsea. Inter were initially eager on sealing a permanent move for the striker and welcome him back to the club for the third time in his career, but according to various reports Inter have backed out after they discovered Lukaku was in touch with Juventus for a potential move this summer.

Amid rumours of Lukaku's issues with Inter directors and members of the playing squad, he shared a cryptic message on his Instagram story on Saturday in which he wrote, "When that hate don't work, they start telling lies."

It has been reported that the Inter players have turned their backs on the Belgian and are not speaking to him as they feel betrayed by the player's decision to speak to fierce rivals Juventus.

with Inter backing out on Lukaku, Juventus is the most likely destination for the experienced Belgian striker as Chelsea continues to clear out and make changes in their squad under the refined leadership of Mauricio Pochettino.

Inter Milan became Lukaku's home after Everton's prodigy failed to live upto expectations at Manchester United. Lukaku featured 96 times for the Red Devils and he ended up with 42 goals and 13 assists. The Italian side came in to sweep Lukaku from the English club. In one season, the Belgian striker made all his critics regret their comments.

He was the central figure around which the whole Inter team operated. Lukaku single-handedly ended Juventus's nine years of Serie A dominance. The 29-year-old striker's stocks went flying over the roof in the market as clubs started to show their interest in acquiring his services.

Chelsea shelled out 97.5m million pounds for Lukakau, an offer Inter could not resist. After spending a season with the Italian giants Lukaku went back to redeem himself at Chelsea for his second spell. But now he finds himself in a similar position yet again.

