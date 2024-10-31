Carabao Cup: Manchester City succumb to 1-2 loss against Tottenham Hotspurs

London [UK], October 31 : Manchester City's unbeaten run in the season came to an end as they suffered a 1-2 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in their Carabao Cup clash, allowing Spurs to set up the last-eight clash against Manchester United.

Spurs took the lead as early as the fifth minute when Timo Werner latched onto a pass from Dejan Kulusevski before finishing past Stefan Ortega.

The lead was doubled with a long-range strike rate from Pape Sarr, which beat Ortega to put Spurs ahead of a lackluster City.

This loss comes after Man City manager Pep Guardiola had said that he did not want to "waste energy" on Carabao Cup.

Following the win, Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou said that he continues seeing growth in his players and team.

"I want them to have these moments because I know how important it is to accelerate the growth of what we are doing. But for me, personally, nothing really changes. It is about trying to continually push this group to become the team we want to be," said Ange as quoted by Sky Sports.

"We are not there yet (at their best), fair to say. I am really optimistic and bullish about this group of players. I just think they have got a really high ceiling and we have just got to keep focusing on that," he added.

On the other hand, Man City manager Pep Guardiola said that the youngsters played really well, but they are still in a very difficult position.

"Exceptional. The young players did well," said Guardiola.

"An incredible top side they are so fast and I am really pleased. We play so good. If you play a game that quick they attack quicker, we played really good. Of course, in the second half there was transitions they could have finished the game - I know perfectly how good we played."

"Football sometimes, we are in a difficult position with the amount of players," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor