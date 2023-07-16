Cardiff City sign Aaron Ramsey on two-year deal

Cardiff [UK], July 16 : Wales football club Cardiff City signed former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey on a two-year contract.

The website of Cardiff City stated, "Cardiff City FC are delighted to announce that Wales captain Aaron Ramsey has returned to the Welsh capital, signing a two-year contract with the Bluebirds."

A three-time Emirates FA Cup winner, the 32-year-old re-joined City for a third spell. After coming through the ranks with the Cardiff City Academy, Ramsey became our youngest-ever player in April 2007, making his first team debut aged just 16 years and 123 days – a record that stands to this day.

The midfielder broke into the Bluebirds’ side during the 2007/08 campaign and came off the bench to replace City legend Peter Whittingham in the 2008 FA Cup Final, before moving to Arsenal.

Ramsey returned to South Wales on loan in February 2011, making six unbeaten appearances during a one-month spell, and assisting Craig Bellamy’s famous winning goal in the South Wales derby.

With over 500 career appearances under his belt, Aaron now returns to his boyhood club on a two-year deal, after competing at the highest levels of world football for over a decade.

The playmaker lifted the Emirates FA Cup on three occasions during his time with Arsenal, scoring the winning goals in the 2014 Final against Hull City and the 2017 Final against Chelsea.

Aaron also tasted success in Italy with Juventus, becoming a Serie A champion in 2019/20 and a Coppa Italia winner in 2021. He has also finished as runner-up in the UEFA Europa League on two occasions.

On the international stage, Ramsey has made 83 appearances for the Wales national team, scoring 20 goals. Aaron was a key member of the team which reached the Semi-Finals of UEFA EURO 2016 and also scored the crucial goals against Hungary which secured Wales’ qualification for UEFA EURO 2020.

