Cristiano Ronaldo brace guides Al Nassr to Arab Club Champions Cup win

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], August 13 : Star striker Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace, helping his team Al Nassr clinch the Arab Club Champions Cup on Saturday by beating rivals Al Hilal in the final by 2-1.

Ronaldo was at his vintage best, smashing a late winner to clinch his first silverware with the team.

The first half of the match went goalless and was a tightly contested one.

Michael opened up the scoring for Hilal in the 51st minute, with a clean header which found the back of the net.

Ronaldo put Al Nassr back into the game with an equaliser in the 74th minute.

The Portugal striker turned out to be the saviour for the Men in Yellow, smashing the winner in the 98th minute to lead his side to the trophy.

Al Nassr clinched their first-ever Arab Club Champions Cup.

ES Tunis is the most successful title in tournament history, with three titles.

"It’s the After playing more than 60 minutes with 10 men, WEEEEE ARRRRE CHAMPIONS OF King Salman Clubs Cup YEEEES, WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS," tweeted Al Nassr after the win.

Ronaldo also expressed his happiness at winning the trophy with the club.

"Extremely proud to helped the team win this important trophy for the 1st time! Thank you to everyone in the club that was involved in this great achievement and to my family and friends for always being by my side! Fantastic support by our fans! This also belongs to you!," tweeted Ronaldo.

Ronaldo also won the Golden Boot for scoring the most number of goals in the tournament, a total of six goals.

Ever since joining the Saudi Arabian club from Manchester United in January this year, he has scored 20 goals in 25 appearances.

