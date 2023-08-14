Disasi cancels out Diaz's goal as Chelsea, Liverpool play out 1-1 draw

London [UK], August 14 : Chelsea made a fierce comeback against Liverpool in an entertaining clash to split a point each at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Denied goals, offsides, streaks ending and a heated face-off, the star-studded clash had it all, an action-packed game that somehow managed to end on level terms.

With the sun shining over Stamford Bridge, Liverpool didn't waste a single moment to set the tone of the game.

Salah started to test Chelsea's young centre-back Lewis Colwill early in the game, while Mac Allister and Szoboszlai looked to create openings in the space as well as put on a defensive shift to compensate for the missing defensive midfielder.

While the initial ten minutes were dominated by Liverpool, the hosts started to become more comfortable with the intensity of their opponents.

Chelsea got too much comfortable in the end as Mohammed Salah threaded the ball just like a needle from the eye to find Diaz on the far end to go one-up in the game.

Even after going one down in the game, the hosts didn't back down and tried to push for a goal. Liverpool on the other hand stayed alert to threaten Chelsea's goal with quick breaks.

This was evident in the 27th minute of the game with Liverpool breaking through Chelsea's formation at a lightning pace. Salah's left-footed shot was met equally and blocked by the experienced Thiago Silva.

Liverpool thought that they found their second goal of the game with Mohammed Salah however VAR confirmed that the Egyptian was lurking in the offside region by the barest of the margins.

Chelsea finally managed to grab the equalizer through debutant defender Axel Disasi from a close-range effort following a corner.

Moments later, Ben Chilwell thought that he had speared Chelsea ahead by getting past Brazilian keeper Alisson and finding the back of the net. VAR ruled off his goal by declaring the goal offside.

Chelsea had an opportunity through Jackson but he ended up blazing his shot wide of the post. In the second innings, Liverpool started to slack off in the second half as Chelsea started to put more numbers up front.

Salah was substituted in the second half which brought an end to his goal-scoring streak on the opening day of the Premier League. The Egyptian was visibly upset as he ripped his bandages off while walking towards the technical area.

The visitors started to struggle to resist Chelsea's slick counter-attacking football. Their failure to convert the opportunities resulted in a draw.

