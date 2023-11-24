'Don't know what you're talking about': Manchester United manager Ten Hag denies rumours of fallout with Varane

Anfield [UK], November 24 : Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag denied the rumours of having a fallout with star defender Raphael Varane ahead of their Premier League clash against Everton at Goodison Park.

The controversy regarding Ten Hand and Varane's fallout emerged from the Duch manager's decision to pick Jonny Evans ahead of the Frenchman for the Manchester derby last month due to tactical reasons.

Ahead of the clash against Everton, Ten Hag denied such claims and said in the pre-match press conference as quoted from Sky Sports, "I don't know what you're talking about (with) these rumours. He's a very important player, but there's internal competition and that (is how it) should be at a top club as we are. There is internal competition. When you have to decide on two players, who do brilliant - Rapha Varane and Harry Maguire, you have to make a choice for the position."

Apart from Varane's struggle to make his place back in the squad, the Red Devils have also struggled in front of goal. They are the lowest goal scorers in the Premier League's top 10 amassing just 13 goals from their 12 matches so far in the season.

But Ten Hag has a firm belief that his players will find their stride and said, "Our players are able to score goals - they showed it already. (Marcus) Rashford scored 30 goals last season. Rasmus Hojlund has scored five goals in the Champions League, that is massive. There are not many players across Europe who can deliver that."

"Our players are capable of scoring goals and there will come a point when they do. We are fifth in the league in creating chances. We have to step up and we will do that. Our players have the ability to score goals," Ten Hag added.

