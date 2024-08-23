Durand Cup 2024: Mohunn Bagan take on PFC; Bengaluru-Kerala lock horns in quarters

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 23 : Four Indian Super League (ISL) teams defending champions Mohun Bagan SG, Punjab FC, Bengaluru FC, and Kerala Blasters FC will be in action on Friday, competing for the final two semi-final spots.

NorthEast United FC and Shillong Lajong FC have already secured their places in the semi-finals, with NorthEast United FC defeating the Indian Army Football Team and Shillong Lajong FC pulling off a surprise win against East Bengal FC. The winner of the NorthEast United FC vs. Shillong Lajong FC match will advance to the final, as per the media release by ISL.

The focus now shifts to the remaining quarter-final clashes. Mohun Bagan SG will take on Punjab FC, while Bengaluru FC will face Kerala Blasters FC in a renewal of their historic rivalry.

The third knockout game of the tournament will feature a mix of old and new as Mohun Bagan SG take on Punjab FC. With 17 championships to their name, Mohun Bagan SG are the most successful team in the competition. In only their second appearance in the tournament, Punjab FC faces the monumental task of upsetting the defending champions.

Finally, Bengaluru FC will put their unbeaten record in the cup to the test as they host Kerala Blasters at the Salt Lake Stadium. Kerala Blasters topped their group, which included CISF Protectors, Punjab FC, and Mumbai City. Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, secured their place in the final eight after a tough battle against the Indian Navy, Inter Kashi, and Mohammedan SC.

Both teams have been defensively solid, conceding only three goals between them. Bengaluru FC has scored 10 goals and accumulated 9 points in three games, while Kerala Blasters have found the net 16 times in the same number of matches, as per ISL.

Match details:

Quarter-final No. 3 - August 23, 4:00 PM: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC (JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur)

Quarter-final No. 4 - August 23, 7:00 PM: Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC (Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata).

