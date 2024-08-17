Durand Cup: FC Goa miss out on knockouts berth, play out 1-1 draw against Shillong Lajong

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], August 17 : FC Goa's campaign in the Durand Cup 2024 came to a heartbreaking end as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Shillong Lajong FC in their final group stage match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong on Saturday.

Despite a valiant effort by the young Gaurs, the draw was not enough to secure a spot in the quarter-finals, with Lajong progressing on goal difference.

The match saw Shillong Lajong take the lead in the 30th minute when Marcos Rudwere Silva found the back of the net. However, FC Goa responded almost immediately, with Devendra Murgaokar equalizing just three minutes later.

In doing so, Murgaokar etched his name in the history books, becoming his Club's all-time top-scorer in the Durand Cup with his eighth goal in the tournament since 2021.

Both teams fought hard in the second half, but neither could find the decisive goal. The draw meant that both FC Goa and Shillong Lajong finished the group stage with seven points each, having secured two wins and a draw. However, Lajong's superior goal difference saw them advance to the next round, leaving the Gaurs to exit the competition despite finishing second in Group F since they are not among the top two best-ranked second-placed teams in the league.

Despite the disappointment, the FC Goa Developmental Team, led by head coach Israil Gurung, can hold their heads high after a commendable performance throughout the tournament. With victories over Rangdajied United and Tribhuwan Army FC from Nepal, the team showed promise and resilience.

Looking ahead, the young Gaurs' focus will now shift towards the Goa Professional League, the state's top-division league, and the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL), among other tournaments.

