FC Goa 2-1 Al-Nassr: Cristiano Ronaldo-Less Saudi Team Beats Indian Football Team in AFC Champions League Two

India's FC Goa was defeated for the third time in the AFC Champions League 2 after losing to a Cristiano Ronaldo-less Al-Nassr on Wednesday, October 22, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao. The visiting Saudi Pro League team took a two-goal lead within the first 30 minutes. Angelo Gabriel and Haroune Camara scored for Al-Nassr.

FC Goa's Brison Fernandes found the back of the net in the 41st minute after coming on for an injured Javier Siverio in the 24th minute. He held his nerves well and executed a superb strike to bring life back into the game.

A valiant effort but Al Nassr walks away with the 3 points. pic.twitter.com/wZ1G0Fk2iA — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) October 22, 2025

Goal 🥅 “FC Goa 1 - 2 Al-Nassr”



⚽️ 41' Brison Fernandes

pic.twitter.com/TxlwSvjDpP — FutDball ⚽️ (@FutDball) October 22, 2025

However, no goals were scored in the second half, and FC Goa lost 1-2. FC Goa fought well, but Al-Nassr were the superior side. This was the first goal for FC Goa in the tournament. Timor Sva was shown a red card with just four minutes left on the clock, leaving FC Goa reduced to 10 men.