Former England defensive duo predict Premier League 2024-25 winner

London [UK], August 15 : Former England defensive duo Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher predicted the winner of the upcoming Premier League 2024/25 season.

The past four years have seen Manchester City dominating the Premier League by becoming the first team to lift four consecutive Premier League titles.

Arsenal have been the closest rival of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City for the past two years. Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have made their case to dethrone Manchester City at certain points but eventually failed in their attempts.

On the eve of the Premier League campaign opener clash between Manchester United and Fulham, Neville and Carragher predicted the winner of the upcoming season.

Former Liverpool star Carragher believes that Manchester City will continue to be in charge of top-flight English football and told Sky Sports, "Unfortunately, yes. Arsenal will be the closest challenger, but Pep Guardiola, it doesn't matter what league he is in, more often than not, he wins the league title."

"The only people that have managed to stop him are Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid one season and Jurgen Klopp with Liverpool a few seasons ago in the Premier League. That shows how tough it is, and it has been tough on Arsenal with how close they have come in the last two seasons, but I know with Liverpool, Manchester City are a very difficult nut to crack," he added.

However, former Manchester United defender Neville backed Arsenal to end Manchester City's period of dominance and said, "I went with Arsenal to win the Premier League last year, and I'm sticking with them this season. They are on an upward trajectory, and they are getting better every single year. Obviously, they are up against one of the greatest sides this league has ever produced in Manchester City under Pep Guardiola, so it is always going to be tough."

"However, I feel like Arsenal have stability with the manager Mikel Arteta, and they have stability in a team that is still improving. You cannot write off Manchester City, but I am going for Arsenal again. They were so close last year, and I think they will be able to make that extra step this time," he added.

Manchester City will begin their title defence on Sunday against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Arsenal will begin the hunt for their first Premier League title since the 2003-04 season against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

