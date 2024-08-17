Gary Neville highlights Manchester United's ongoing struggles despite 1-0 win over Fulham

Manchester [UK], August 17 : Manchester United kicked off their Premier League campaign on Friday with a narrow win 1-0 victory against Fulham at Old Trafford, thanks to a late goal by new signing Joshua Zirkzee.

Despite the winning start former United defender Gary Neville expressed concerns about the team's performance and style of play under head coach Erik ten Hag.

While speaking on Sky Sports Football, Neville said, "It was steady and unspectacular."

He emphasized that United struggled to find their rhythm for much of the game.

"They had to win and it didn't look like they were going to for large parts of that game," Neville remarked, highlighting the tense atmosphere as the game wore on.

Neville also pointed out the importance of the clean sheet, noting that defensively, the team looks improved compared to last season.

"It was critical that they won and the clean sheet was important. Defensively they will be better than they were last season and the squad looks bigger and thicker," he said.

However, Neville raised concerns about the lack of a clear identity and consistent style of play, issues that plagued the team throughout the previous season.

"What Manchester United were crying out for all last season was a pattern, or a style of play to develop whereby you knew there was consistency. I don't think we're ever going to see a proper Manchester United team until we see that," he commented, indicating that these challenges remain unresolved under Ten Hag.

Despite these criticisms, Neville found some positives in the performance, particularly the impact of Zirkzee, who stepped in for the injured Rasmus Hojlund.

"For Zirkzee to come on and score the winner, to have that sort of presence to replace Rasmus Hojlund when he's not fit was important," Neville noted.

While the win offers a promising start to the season, Neville's comments suggest that Manchester United still has work to do to develop a consistent and recognizable style of play under Ten Hag.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor