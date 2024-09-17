Haryana hurricane past Chandigarh to enter semi-final of Sub Jr Boys' NFC Tier 2

Jorhat (Assam)[India], September 17 : Haryana qualified for the semi-finals of the Sub Junior Boys' National Football Championship Tier 2, when they outclassed Chandigarh 7-0 in their last group B match on Monday.

Haryana, who needed only a draw to make the grade, finished with nine points from three matches and will meet Group D winners Himachal Pradesh for a spot in the final. The other semi-final match is between hosts Assam (Group A winners) and Rajasthan (Group C winners).

Haryana led 1-0 at halftime but stepped up the pace in the second session to leave Chandigarh rattled. Striker Rajeev Kapoor emerged the hero with a four-goal effort and giving him the right company were Harjinder Singh, Sukhvinder Singh and Piyush Rathi, who struck a goal each.

Earlier, in an inconsequential match of the same group, Tripura massacred bottom side Andaman and Nicobar 14-0.

The goal-riot was led by Tripura skipper Jenesis Darlong, who ended up with six goals against his name. While Hamkrungha Reang accounted for three, Naithak Jamatia (2), Sandeep Debbarma, Ayush Chakma and Victor Halam were other goalgetters.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor