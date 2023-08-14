"I definitely trust the club": Virgil Van Dijk on Liverpool's transfer approach for midfielder 

London [UK], August 14 : Skipper Virgil Van Dijk said that he trusts Liverpool's management amidst their ongoing transfer battle for midfielders Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

After intensely pursuing Southampton's Romeo Lavia for two weeks, the Reds let go of their interest and shifted it towards Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo.

According to various reports, Liverpool managed to agree a fee for the young midfielder but the Ecuadorian has reportedly rejected the club and made his intentions clear to join Chelsea.

As the ongoing transfer saga continues to take twists and turns, Van Dijk has shown confidence in the club to take the right decision.

“We all want quality signings and that’s what we’ve done so far. So we trust the club. I definitely trust the club. They did quite good business over the last [few] years, so why not now as well? If you follow social media, you get dizzy with all the names. In my opinion, it’s speculation and they try to guess names to put fuel on the fire and stuff and that’s how the internet works," Van Dijk said as quoted by Goal.com.

You’ll see us linked with almost every midfielder in the world, so just wait and see. We have professionals working on it and that’s the most important thing. Like I said before, we trust the club, we play for the club, and we trust the club to do the right thing. We’ll see what happens in the next couple of weeks," Van Dijk added.

As Liverpool kicks off their 2023-24 season against Chelsea on Sunday, they will line up without their six senior players which include Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, Naby Keita and Fabinho.

They have been quiet in this window considering the number of players that have left the club. Midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai are the only two players that Liverpool have brought in to reinforce their team.

They will be keen to wrap up a deal before the end of the transfer market to add further depth to the squad.

