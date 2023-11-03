Igor Stimac announces 28 probables for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in November

New Delhi, Nov 3 The Indian senior men's team head coach, Igor Stimac, on Friday, announced a list of 28 probables for the first two matches of Round 2 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification.

The Indian Men's team are set to face Kuwait in their opening Group A fixture at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City on Thursday, before returning home to take on Qatar at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

India will travel to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on November 8 for a preparatory camp before the qualifiers.

List of 28 probables for matches against Kuwait and Qatar:

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose.

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Glan Peter Martins, Lalengmawia, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nandhakumar Sekar, Rohit Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh Kumam.

Forwards: Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor