India U17 fall short against Indonesia in first friendly

Gianyar [Indonesia], August 25 : The India U17 men's team lost 1-3 to Indonesia U17 in the first of two friendly matches at the Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium in Gianyar, Indonesia, on Sunday.

Both teams will meet again at the same venue on Tuesday at 17:30 IST.

India suffered an early setback as the hosts earned a penalty in the 15th minute. Mierza Firjatullah rounded the goalkeeper and raced to the by-line before Mohammed Kaif brought him down and got himself booked. Evandra Florasta sent Aheibam Suraj Singh the wrong way to put Indonesia in the lead.

India responded with a few chances and their first shot on target came in the 23rd minute when Bharat Lairenjam stung the gloves of Dafa Setiawarman with a low shot from just outside the box. In the next minute, the Blue Colts came within centimetres of the equaliser as Ahongshangbam Samson rattled the crossbar with a left-footed half-volley from 25 yards out.

Under the Indian goal, Suraj remained busy as he denied Firjatullah with a great one-on-one save before saving Fabio Azkairawan's free-kick.

Five minutes before half-time, India went close again as a back pass from Mathew Baker caught the Indonesian goalkeeper wrong-footed, allowing Bharat to nick the ball from him, but captain Putu Panji was on hand to clear it off the line.

Just three minutes into the second half, India had a golden opportunity to equalise as Setiawarman came out of his box to clear a long ball, but Vishal Yadav beat him to it and dinked the ball but it fell inches wide of the post. The Blue Colts were made to pay for it as Indonesia doubled their advantage in the 51st minute. Although Suraj saved Firjatullah's shot, the defenders failed to clear the rebound and Fandi Ahmad drilled it into the bottom corner with his left foot.

However, less than two minutes later, India finally got their goal. Levis Zangminlun dragged a left-footed effort onto the post but fortunately, the rebound fell to his feet and he easily passed it into the empty net to make it 2-1. Not long after that, Ishfaq Ahmed's boys could've got their second goal had an unmarked Bharat kept his header on target from Levis' pin-point cross.

But India's comeback hopes were dashed when Firjatullah scored Indonesia's third in the 62nd minute. After being sent through on goal, he burst forward before firing a low shot past Suraj's near post.

As the rain started pouring down in Gianyar, not many chances were created in the last half hour, although the introduction of Hemneichung Lunkim and Manbhakupar Malngiang in the wings revitalised the Indian attack. Most of the last 15 minutes were played in the Indonesian half but the Blue Colts couldn't beat the hosts' citadel again.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor