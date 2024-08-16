ISL 2024: Mumbai City FC gears up for new season

New Delhi [India], August 16 : Mumbai City FC (MCFC) has kicked off their pre-season in full swing under the guidance of head coach Petr Kratky.

The team began their training camp in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 28, as they prepare for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

As part of their pre-season preparations, MCFC is set to face Vietnamese top-division side LPBank Hoang Anh Gia Lai FC in a friendly match on August 21.

The Islanders enter the new season on the back of an impressive 2023-2024 campaign, where they clinched the Indian Super League (ISL) Cup. They also achieved their highest-ever points tally in the league stage, finishing second with 47 points from 22 games, just behind Mohun Bagan Super Giant's (MBSG) 48 points.

Mumbai City FC's solid performance last season was highlighted by their league-best goal difference of +23. They also boasted the best defensive record, conceding just 19 goals, the fewest among all teams.

This defensive solidity was anchored by goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa, who was awarded the Golden Glove for his nine clean sheets.

The Islanders showcased remarkable depth, with 16 different players finding the back of the net throughout the season, a record for the most number of goal scorers in a single ISL campaign.

Among the standout performers was 22-year-old Vikram Partap Singh from Punjab, who scored eight goals and was named the Emerging Player of the League.

As they gear up for the new season, MCFC has made some strategic signings to bolster their squad. Brandon Fernandes, who returns to the club after nine years, is one of the notable additions.

Hitesh Sharma has also joined the team from Odisha FC, bringing added strength to the midfield.

They have also signed the 32-year-old attacking midfielder Jeremy Manzorro from Jamshedpur FC and Jon Toral, who had experience playing for clubs like Hull City and Granada CF.

On the defensive front, Syrian defender Thaer Krouma has extended his contract with the Islanders until the summer of 2025. The 34-year-old was a key figure in MCFC's ISL Cup victory last season, where they triumphed 3-1 over MBSG in the final.

The club has also secured the services of 19-year-old Supratim Das from Reliance Foundation Young Champs on a three-year deal, ensuring he will be with the Islanders until the summer of 2027.

Mumbai City FC is set to embark on their ISL campaign next month with high expectations.

Despite the young squad's struggles in the ongoing Durand Cup, the team's recent signings and strong pre-season preparation indicate that they are eyeing top honours once again in the Indian Super League.

