ISL: Majcen's brace helps Punjab FC pick up 3-2 comeback win against Chennaiyin FC

New Delhi [India], November 1 : Punjab FC picked up a sensational 3-2 come-from-behind victory over Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season on Thursday.

An exceptional second-half performance from Punjab FC saw them turn the tide in their favour after they trailed the entirety of the first-half due to Wilmar Jordan Gil's goal. However, a brace from Luka Majcen within a space of two minutes and a goal from substitute Asmir Suljic saw them bag maximum points. With this win, Punjab FC have propelled to the third spot, only a point below Mohun Bagan Super Giant despite playing a match less than the Mariners, as per a press release from ISL.

It was a middling start from both teams as they were unable to make good use of the possession at the centre. However, both the backlines started the game well, holding their respective forts. It all changed in the 25th minute when Khaiminthang Lhungdim made a darting run forward on the right flank and lost his marker. The full-back completed the move with a brilliant cutback to find Pulga Vidal in the penalty area. However, the Argentine's left-footed effort was thwarted by the Chennaiyin FC backline.

The cutback from Lhungdim left the Chennaiyin defenders flat-footed, but Vidal's effort from his preferred left foot, narrowed the angle and hence it was blocked. But the visitors made him pay as they took the lead in the 30th minute courtesy of Wilmar Jordan Gil stepping up. It was a move orchestrated by Lukas Brambilla, who delivered a sensational through ball which found Gil in space. The Colombian made no mistake to slot it past Ravi Kumar to register his name in the scoresheet for three consecutive matches.

The Marina Machans nearly doubled their lead just before half-time when Ryan Edwards rose highest to head it home from a corner. Their celebrations were, however, short-lived as the referee cancelled it due to a foul during the corner. Nevertheless, Punjab FC had a golden opportunity to equalise right at the stroke of halftime when Majcen scuffed his shot wide following Filip Mrzljak's excellent cross.

The Slovenian rectified his mistake right at the start of the second-half as he scored the equaliser in the 46th minute following a defence-splitting pass from Mrzljak. With the momentum in their favour, Majcen handed Punjab FC the lead within a couple of minutes. Mrzljak combined with Lhungdim on the right flank and the latter found space to play a cross which reached Majcen, who was completely unmarked in the box. The Slovenian hammered it home to complete his brace whilst handing the lead to the hosts.

Chennaiyin FC threw bodies forward in search of goals and even had their fair share of chances but Owen Coyle's men only found a consolation when Gil completed his brace with the last kick of the game following a mistake from Ravi Kumar.

*Player of the match: Luka Majcen (Punjab FC)

Majcen was the difference between the two teams as he scored a brilliant brace right after returning from injury. He also completed 11 out of his 13 attempted passes along with making a solitary clearance.

Punjab FC will be in action on November 6 when they face FC Goa. On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC will face Jamshedpur FC on November 4.

Brief Scores: Punjab FC 3 (Luka Majcen 46' 48' Asmir Suljic 70') - 2 Chennaiyin FC (Wilmar Jordan Gil 30,' 90+9').

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor