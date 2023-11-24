Kahn backs India to play FIFA World Cup

Mumbai, Nov 24 In a historic moment for Indian football enthusiasts, the legendary German goalkeeper, Oliver Kahn, graced Mumbai's GD Somani Memorial School as part of the Pro10 initiative.

Oliver Kahn, known for his indomitable spirit and exemplary career, shared inspiring words with the students, embodying his life philosophy, "Never give up."

Addressing the young minds at GD Somani Memorial School, Kahn emphasized the importance of perseverance, resilience, and dedication in achieving one's goals, both on and off the field.

"Football is not just a game; it's a way of life. The challenges I faced in my career taught me the value of persistence. 'Never give up' has been my motto in life, and I encourage each one of you to embrace it. Success comes to those who are relentless in their pursuit of excellence," remarked Kahn, capturing the attention of the aspiring football enthusiasts.

Expressing his thoughts on the future of Indian football, Kahn shared his optimism, saying, "India has immense potential in football. The passion I see here is incredible. It's time for India to carve its own way of playing football, blending its rich culture with the beautiful game. I genuinely believe that India will soon be a formidable force on the global football stage, competing in the World Cup."

The Pro10 initiative aims to foster a love for football among the youth and promote the development of the sport at the grassroots level. The initiative seeks to provide opportunities for young talents to thrive, ensuring a bright future for Indian football.

Kahn will also soon be establishing a goalkeeping academy in India very soon with Pro10.

