Kerala Blasters FC appoint Mikael Stahre as new head coach

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 23 : Indian Super League (ISL) team Kerala Blasters FC have confirmed the appointment of head coach Mikael Stahre as the successor to Ivan Vukomanovic, the club announced on Thursday. The Swede will join on a two-year contract that will keep him at the helm of Kerala Blasters FC until 2026.

Stahre brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record to the team, marking an exciting new chapter for the Blasters. With over two decades of coaching experience, Stahre has built a reputation for his tactical acumen and leadership qualities. His coaching career has spanned multiple leagues and countries.

Throughout his career, Stahre has managed over 400 matches with prominent teams such as AIK (Sweden), Panionios (Greece), IFK Goteborg (Sweden), Dalian Yifang (China), BK Hacken (Sweden), San Jose Earthquakes (USA), Sarpsborg 08 (Norway), and Uthai Thani (Thailand).

Stahre's most notable achievements include leading AIK to the Swedish Allsvenskan title (league title), Svenska Cupen (cup), and Supercupen (cup), and guiding IFK Goteborg to the Svenska Cupen (cup).

"After some inspiring & positive discussions with the management, I'm delighted to be joining Kerala Blasters - a fantastic privilege. I am very proud to be able to continue my coaching career in Asia and to explore my 3rd country on this beautiful continent. I look forward to coming to India soon and meeting everyone. Let's do some great things together. Go blasters!" Stahre said upon signing for Kerala Blasters FC as quoted by ISL.

"We followed our process while recruiting the new coach. It was a long marathon of many interviews and discussions to decide who fit the role best. Mikael is an excellent candidate, full of hunger and motivation, who ticked all the boxes of what we were looking for in our coach. He possesses immense experience and strong leadership. I'm happy to have Mikael on board and I look forward to working together," said the KBFC Sporting Director, Karolis Skinkys.

Having started his head coaching career with Vasby United, Stahre took charge at AIK in 2008. Following a Swedish League Title and Swedish Cup double in 2009, he joined Greek first-division side Panionos in 2010. After a brief stint in Greece, he returned to Sweden to coach IFK Goteborg, eventually guiding them to a Swedish Cup in 2014.

Stahre then led the recently relegated Dalian Yifeng, in China, to a third-place finish in the Chinese second division, narrowly missing out on a top-flight promotion. He finished his spell in China with a 26-13-9 record before returning to Sweden once again in 2016, this time to coach BK Hacken. In his lone season at Hacken, he elevated the team from 10th place to a record top-four finish, ending the season with a 14-6-10 record. Stahre then had spells in the USA, Norway, Sweden and Thailand.

In addition to his spells as a head coach, Stahre boasts an additional 14 years in youth coaching, with Grondals, Hammarby and AIK from 1990-2005. He led the AIK Under-19 team to a national title in 2004.

Stahre's appointment marks a new chapter for Kerala Blasters FC, as becomes the first Swede ever to manage an ISL club.

