Lionel Messi completes Inter Miami move

Washington, July 16 Inter Miami have completed the signing of Lionel Messi and will unveil the Argentine great to fans and the media on Sunday.

A video of the 36-year-old wearing the club's No. 10 shirt was posted on Inter's social media accounts on Saturday.

The club later confirmed that his arrival on a free transfer had been ratified by Major League Soccer officials.

The Argentina captain agreed to a contract that runs until December 2025 with an option for another season, a Xinhua report said.

His official presentation will take place at the DRV PNK stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in an event starting at 8 p.m. local time on Sunday.

"I'm very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States," Messi said.

"This is a fantastic opportunity and together we will continue to build this beautiful project. The idea is to work together to achieve the objectives we set, and I'm very eager to start helping here in my new home."

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star will make his debut for Inter Miami in a Leagues Cup match against Mexico's Cruz Azul on July 21.

In June, Messi announced he was leaving PSG to join the Florida outfit, which is partly owned by former England captain David Beckham.

The forward has since said that he is looking forward to enjoying the last stage of his career, having achieved his ultimate goal of winning the FIFA World Cup for Argentina in Qatar last December.

