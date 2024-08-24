Mohammedan Sporting Club joins Indian Super League for 2024-25 season

New Delhi [India], August 24 : The Indian Super League (ISL) has announced the inclusion of Mohammedan Sporting Club (MSC) as its newest member, starting from the 2024-25 season.

The historic move marks a significant milestone for MSC, one of India's oldest and most storied football clubs, as they step up to compete in the top tier of Indian football, according to ISL press release.

The promotion of Mohammedan SC follows their impressive performance in the 2023-24 I-League, where they clinched the title with a commanding 52 points.

The Kolkata-based club demonstrated remarkable consistency throughout the season, securing 15 victories and seven draws while suffering only two defeats. Their attacking prowess was evident as they netted 44 goals, while their defensive strength was highlighted by conceding just 22 goals.

With this achievement, Mohammedan SC becomes the second club, after Punjab FC, to earn promotion to the ISL from the I-League, said the release.

Their inclusion brings the total number of clubs in the ISL to 13, enhancing the league's competitive landscape and expanding its reach.

This promotion also adds another representative from Kolkata to the ISL roster.

MSC's entry will see them join existing Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC, further enriching the footballing culture in the city. The fans can expect more derbies.

As Mohammedan SC prepares for their debut in the ISL, fans and analysts alike are eagerly anticipating how the historic club will fare against the league's elite teams.

Their ascension to the ISL is a testament to their enduring legacy and the growing strength of Indian football.

Mohammedan SC could not qualify for the knockouts for the Durand Cup, as they finished second in group B with 1 win, 1 draw, and 1 loss with 4 points. They lost against Bengaluru FC, won against the Indian Navy and shared points with Inter Kashi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor