Mohun Bagan Super Giant held to goalless draw by Ravshan Kulob in AFC Champions League

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 19 : Defending Indian Super League (ISL) champions, Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) , were held to a scoreless draw by Tajikistan's Ravshan Kulob in their Group A clash in the AFC Champions League 2.

The match took place at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Wednesday.

There were chances for both teams but neither could capitalise on the big moments as the spoils were shared in the group opener.

Jose Molina made five changes to the side that drew 2-2 against Mumbai City FC with Manvir Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri and Tom Aldred coming into the starting line-up in place of Liston Colaco, Greg Stewart, Alberto Rodriguez, Apuia and Abhishek Suryavanshi.

The game took a while to come to the boil and it wasn't until the 27th minute when the goalkeepers were called into action. Vishal Kaith produced a superb save to deny the visitors the lead inside the first half hour.

The first-half drew to a close with both teams cancelling each other out and affording the other few clear-cut chances to take the lead.

The visitors started the second half brightly putting the home side under pressure and it took a strong block from Anirudh Thapa to deny the visitors the breakthrough.

The Mariners slowly grew into the game and finished the game strongly. Jason Cummings had a big chance to break the deadlock in the 74th minute but his chipped attempt was expertly saved.

Mohun Bagan SG then had two big chances in the dying minutes. Colaco had a clear sight of goal in the 88th minute but fired wide of the target before Dimitri Petratos saw his effort saved in the second minute of stoppage time.

In the end, neither team could find the winner as the points were split in Kolkata.

The Mariners (MBSG) play Tractor SC away from home in their next match in the ACL 2. Their next assignment in the ISL is a home game against NorthEast United FC on Monday.

