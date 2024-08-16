"Not easy to find players who can strengthen the squad": Slot on Liverpool's lack of transfer activity

Ipswich [UK], August 16 : Liverpool head coach Arne Slot believes their lack of transfer activity in the ongoing summer transfer window won't weaken them ahead of their season opener against Ipswich Town in the Premier League.

Liverpool have enjoyed impressive results in the pre-season campaign against Arsenal and Manchester United.

However, Slot's side is yet to complete a signing before the beginning of the season. Liverpool tried to pursue Martin Zubimendi but they failed to convince the midfielder to leave Real Sociedad.

Slot admitted that despite Liverpool missing out on Zubimendi, Liverpool has a really strong squad.

"I've said many times already our squad is really strong, and it's not easy to find players who can help us or strengthen the squad. Zubimendi was one of them to be fair, but he decided not to come. We go forward with the ones we have. We are in a good place," he said in the pre-match press conference, as quoted from Sky Sports.

"In the background, Richard [Hughes] is trying to strengthen the squad as he can, unfortunately, Zubimendi decided not to come. He did every effort and tried everything to bring him in, but if a player doesn't want to come, it's obvious he's not coming," he added.

Liverpool is the only team in the Premier League to not complete any signing in the ongoing summer transfer window. Slot believes that acquiring new players is always not the solution to make the squad stronger.

"That's a bit weird as normally you'd either stay the same or I truly believe on the training ground you can help players and teams to improve. That's what happened here in recent years. The training ground really helped the team improve," he said.

"Maybe what you mean is that if the clubs around you do strengthen their team, then maybe they become better, but it's not always true that if you bring in new players, the team becomes stronger," he added.

Liverpool will begin their Premier League campaign against the newly promoted side Ipswich Town on Saturday at the Portman Road.

