Premier League: Arsenal, Liverpool play out draw; West Ham, Chelsea win

London [UK], October 28 : A late equaliser by star striker Mohamed Salah helped Liverpool secure a 2-2 draw against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, though the Reds moved one point off the top of the points tally.

Bukayo Saka opened scoring for Arsenal with a fine strike in the ninth minute, though Virgil van Dijk put Liverpool back in the game with an equaliser in 18th minute.

Arsenal regained the lead in the 43rd minute, with Mikel Merino unleashing a powerful header.

Salah delivered a powerful equaliser in the 81st minute, with both sides sharing a point each.

Liverpool is at the second place with seven wins, a loss and draw, giving them 22 points. Arsenal is in the third spot with 18 wins after five wins, three draws and a loss.

Chelsea continued their up-and-down season, registering their fifth win of the season against Newcastle United by 2-1.

Chelsea got a fine start, with Nicolas Jackson getting the first goal in the 18th minute as a brilliant pass from Cole Palmer reached Jackson, who wasted no time in giving The Blues a lead.

The visitors levelled the scores in the 32nd minute, as Alexander Isak delivered a breakthrough strike which meant that the Magpies scored for the first time in three league games. At the half-time, score was 1-1.

In the 47th minute, Palmer beat Nick Pope at his near post, registering his 17th Premier League goal at Stamford Bridge this year.

Chelsea is at the fifth spot with five wins, two draws and losses, giving them 17 points. With three wins, losses, draws each and a total of 12 points, Newcastle is at 12th spot.

Manchester United's poor season continued as they slid down to 14th spot after a 1-2 loss to West Ham United at The London Stadium.

After Crysencio Summerville secured the lead for his side in the 74th minute, it seemed Casemiro had got his side one point at least with his strike in the 81st minute. However in the final moments, referee David Coote was sent to pitchside after a collision between Matthijs de Ligt and Danny Ings. The replays showed the United defender clipping the ball with his thigh before catching the Iggs on the lower leg. After a long review, it was decided that West Ham would get a penalty and Jarrod Bowen converted it.

Man United has 11 points this season after three wins, two draws and four losses, while West Ham is one spot above with the same statistics.

